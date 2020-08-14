Carl Cox Announces Forthcoming Mix of Exclusive Awesome Soundwave Releases

Carl Cox took to Facebook today to announce a forthcoming mix, which will arrive by way of his Awesome Soundwave banner later this month.

Cox's mix can be pre-saved here ahead of its August 28th, 2020 release, which will be made available as a continuous mix album on Spotify. It will feature originals from Cox as well as releases by Awesome Soundwave artists dating back to 2018.

"When we started this label I wanted it to be about supporting live artists. You know, the ones who are willing to explore new sounds and ideas from the ground up and then go out and play it all absolutely LIVE! I feel this is the way of the future, the excitement and rawness of a live set can't be described in words," Cox said in a statement. "When you go to a party and see Saytek jamming with all the machines or Honeysmack set up IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DANCEFLOOR slamming the acid bangers out rapid fire it brings me back to the old days when there were no rules."

Cox's highly anticipated Awesome Soundwave mix is slated for an August 28th release. You check out the announcement below.

