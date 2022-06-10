Carl Cox Announces First Album In Over 10 Years, "Electronic Generations"

Carl Cox has revealed Electronic Generations, his first album in over a decade.

Scheduled for release on September 16th, the LP will be the first from Cox after signing a momentous record deal with BMG in May 2021. The legendary techno producer says the album, his first since 2011's All Roads Lead To The Dancefloor, was inspired by the many crowds he's galvanized into dancing over the years.

"I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to share this album," Cox said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "As a live artist and a DJ I get to play all over the world and to see people enjoying the shared experience of being together and dancing. I’ve pulled together all the elements that I’ve learned from watching those crowds, added my sound and tried to bring you a true electronic music experience."

Cox also dropped the curtain on a new single from Electronic Generations, a collaboration with fellow techno aesthete Nicole Moudaber. Relentless and visceral, "How It Makes You Feel" is a captivating rush of acid house with the ferocity of a signature Cox record.

"In today's darkness of techno I wanted to create something more jovial. So the original is quite an easy track to enjoy, it's very bubbly and bouncy," Cox said of the new single. "But with this new version Nicole has made a very dark twisted re-imagining. It's now very much epic techno—which you have to play from beginning to end to get the full experience. It takes you on a journey, and it just gets stronger and stronger with its twists and turns."

"Nicole is a genius," he continued. "She's able to take my original concept which might not be totally the kind of record she would make, but she likes a challenge and she set the bar high and ran with it. I think she's done a wonderful job with this one."

You can stream "How It Makes You Feel" here and check out the Electronic Generations tracklist below. The digital version of the album also comes with a second volume of pre-remixes, including "Deep Space X" (with Juan Atkins) and "Speed Trials on Acid" (with Fatboy Slim).

Carl Cox - Electronic Generations Tracklist:

1) Electronic Generations (El Rancho Mix)

2) How It Makes You Feel

3) Our Time Will Come

4) Heads Up

5) Toys Out Of The Pram

6) Bring It Back

7) Deep Space X

8) Lokma

9) Keep The Pressure On

10) Get After It

11) Line Lock

12) World Gone Mad

13) Speed Trials On Acid

14) Move The Crowd

15) Apollo Beings

16) See The Sun Rising

17) Electronic Generations Reprise

