Carl Cox Signs Record Deal With BMG Ahead of First Album in a Decade

Legendary techno and house music producer Carl Cox has signed a record deal with BMG Rights Management.

The iconic British DJ, who will join a roster that also includes The Prodigy, Solomun and Maya Jane Coles, is gearing up for the release of his first studio album in over a decade. His last full-length record, All Roads Lead to the Dancefloor, dropped back in 2011.

Cox noted in a celebratory Facebook post that the recording process for the album, which doesn't currently have a title or tentative release date, is yet to begin. "Super excited to finally be able to share this amazing news... I've signed with BMG for my new album. Now I have to make it!" he wrote.

"I had my first ever single out with BMG many years ago so I couldn’t be more pleased to be signed there as a recording artist," Cox continued. "Being around the studio all year during lockdown and digging deep has, I hope, set the foundations that will make the first album something special... Oh yess!

The deal arrives amid a busy time for Cox. He recently partnered with Sensorium Galaxy to produce performances in immersive VR, joining the likes of fellow dance music icons David Guetta and Black Coffee, among others. His most recent venture found him launching a music scholarship in partnership with WaterBear.

Cox also produced music for Club Ibiza: The Sessions, a new five-part series on DAZN covering the Spanish football team UD Ibiza. His original track "Sand, Moon & Stars" was released by BMG and exclusively featured in the series.

FOLLOW CARL COX:

Facebook: facebook.com/carlcox247

Twitter: twitter.com/Carl_Cox

Instagram: instagram.com/carlcoxofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3oJKvw8