Carl Cox Signs Record Deal With BMG Ahead of First Album in a Decade

Carl Cox Signs Record Deal With BMG Ahead of First Album in a Decade

The legendary techno and house music producer's last full-length album dropped back in 2011.
Author:
Publish date:

Jos Kottmann

The legendary techno and house music producer's last full-length album dropped back in 2011.

Legendary techno and house music producer Carl Cox has signed a record deal with BMG Rights Management.

The iconic British DJ, who will join a roster that also includes The Prodigy, Solomun and Maya Jane Coles, is gearing up for the release of his first studio album in over a decade. His last full-length record, All Roads Lead to the Dancefloor, dropped back in 2011.

Cox noted in a celebratory Facebook post that the recording process for the album, which doesn't currently have a title or tentative release date, is yet to begin. "Super excited to finally be able to share this amazing news... I've signed with BMG for my new album. Now I have to make it!" he wrote.

"I had my first ever single out with BMG many years ago so I couldn’t be more pleased to be signed there as a recording artist," Cox continued. "Being around the studio all year during lockdown and digging deep has, I hope, set the foundations that will make the first album something special... Oh yess!

The deal arrives amid a busy time for Cox. He recently partnered with Sensorium Galaxy to produce performances in immersive VR, joining the likes of fellow dance music icons David Guetta and Black Coffee, among others. His most recent venture found him launching a music scholarship in partnership with WaterBear.

Cox also produced music for Club Ibiza: The Sessions, a new five-part series on DAZN covering the Spanish football team UD Ibiza. His original track "Sand, Moon & Stars" was released by BMG and exclusively featured in the series.

FOLLOW CARL COX:

Facebook: facebook.com/carlcox247
Twitter: twitter.com/Carl_Cox
Instagram: instagram.com/carlcoxofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oJKvw8

Related

Carl cox
INDUSTRY

Carl Cox on Socially Distanced Nightlife: "It Defies the Ethos of What Brings Us Together"

The house music legend is yearning for the clubbing nights of yesteryear.

Carl cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Announces Forthcoming Mix of Exclusive Awesome Soundwave Releases

Cox is rewarding artists who explore new sounds and ideas.

Carl cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Opens Up About Mental Health in Candid Interview: "I'm Fine, But I'm Not Happy"

Cox waxed poetic about his current mental state and the deaths of his parents, among other topics.

Carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Flexes Drum & Bass Muscles on Eats Everything's Edible Beats NYE Radio Show

The house and techno legend dropped a very special drum & bass mix on New Year's Eve.

cox
NEWS

Carl Cox Partners With Social Virtual Reality Platform, Sensorium Galaxy

A true-to-life virtual representation of Cox will stream DJ sets via the platform.

Carl cox
NEWS

[WATCH] Carl Cox Performs Nostalgic Two-Hour 90s Rave Special

Carl Cox's encyclopedic collection was robust enough to take his dedicated fans through a sonic tour of the 1990s.

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer for RESISTANCE Ibiza
NEWS

Carl Cox and Adam Beyer Lead the 2020 RESISTANCE Ibiza Residency

RESISTANCE, Ultra Music Festival’s house and techno brand, returns to Ibiza for its fourth season.

Black-and-white photo of late Swedish DJ/producer Avicii A.K.A. Tim Bergling.
NEWS

Carl Cox Talks With BBC Radio 1 About Avicii's Sudden Death.

Techno legend Carl Cox talks about Avicii's "shout for help" in the music industry.