Carl Cox Launches New Scholarship With WaterBear

Along with the scholarship comes a new degree launching this fall.
Along with the scholarship comes a new degree launching this fall.

The legendary Carl Cox has announced he is working with WaterBear to launch a new scholarship award under his own name. The dance music pioneer has long been an inspiration for burgeoning producers, and now his efforts will help musicians for years to come as they embark on their own careers. 

“I’m really excited to support WaterBear - The College of Music in providing this scholarship award and contributing to someone’s career journey in music," Cox shared in a press release. "Hopefully this will help the creative process and lead to some great new electronic music that we can all enjoy.”

The Carl Cox Scholarship Award launches this Fall at WaterBear - The College of Music. 

The Carl Cox Scholarship Award will be presented to one deserving WaterBear student per academic year and will be selected by an independent industry panel. The recipient will receive equipment to the value of £15,000 in order to help support their music projects and career goals. In order to be eligible, students must be enrolled in the newly introduced degree titled BA (Hons) Electronic Music and Business, which starts in September 2021. 

For more information on joining WaterBear and The Carl Cox Scholarship Award, click here. Check out the full announcement below. 

