Carl Cox Partners With Social Virtual Reality Platform, Sensorium Galaxy

If you're a fan of Carl Cox, The Sims, or Second Life, you're in luck. Sensorium Galaxy is a new multi-user social virtual reality program (backed by former Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov and Jay-Z's TIDAL streaming service) that allows people to experience the arts in a digital social network. Cox has teamed up with Sensorium to bring his world-class performances to the virtual landscape.

Using true-to-life motion capture, Sensorium will create a virtual representation of Cox, who will be performing exclusive DJ sets for the platform's music world, PRISM.

"I am excited to join Sensorium Galaxy in taking communication and entertainment to the next level," Cox said about the collaboration. "This immersive platform allows you to experience things and share special moments with other people no matter where they are. Sensorium Galaxy is going to revolutionize how people socialize while overcoming the current limitations on how we enjoy music and the arts online, giving everyone a chance to connect in a much more meaningful way."

Sensorium Galaxy

The partnership has arrived at an ideal time, of course, with virtual DJ sets taking the spotlight amid a socially distanced music scene. The platform will be compatible with most leading VR headset brands and accessible on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. The public release is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

"Carl Cox is amongst the first of many world-famous DJs to join the platform in the near future," added Yann Pissenem, co-creator of PRISM and creator of leading nightclubs Hï Ibiza and Ushuaïa Ibiza. "He is an icon of the electronic music scene, an artist constantly striving for progress, who understands the vast opportunities offered by new technologies, including VR, for building an enhanced entertainment distribution platform and a new generation communication tool that allows artists to scale their creativity."

To learn more about Sensorium Galaxy and Carl Cox's partnership, visit the official Sensorium Galaxy website.