Carnage is Giving Away 1,000 Tickets to "Stranded Ravers" of Miami Music Week

In lieu of Ultra Music Festival's cancellation, Carnage is doing his part to bring dance music fans together who are still opting to celebrate Miami Music Week (MMW).

Carnage's Heavyweight Royal Rumble is scheduled nearly a week prior to Ultra, right as fans are likely to start arriving ahead of MMW. Although Ultra has been cancelled due to public health concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Heavyweight Royal Rumble will continue on as planned.

In lieu of the situation, Carnage is giving away 1,000 tickets to the Heavyweight Royal Rumble event, giving would-be Ultra attendees the opportunity to still celebrate.

Carnage is directing fans to text him at (702) 718-2004, and send a picture of your Ultra ticket confirmation. Valentino Khan, Funtcase and additional special guests are slated to join him in taking the stage at the event.

The Heavyweight Royal Rumble will be taking place on March 21st at the Toe Jam Backlot.

FOLLOW CARNAGE

Facebook: facebook.com/djcarnageofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/carnage

Twitter: twitter.com/djcarnage

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/djcarnageofficial