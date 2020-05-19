Barnstorming DJ and producer Carnage has premiered his new full-length documentary The Price of Greatness. The autobiographical project offers fans an intimate glimpse into the life of the oft-misunderstood producer, who has at times been considered among the most popular dance music artists in the world while also being among the most polarizing.

However, through all the ups and downs, the festival trap pioneer remained one of the most prolific tastemakers in bass music while consistently pushing the genre's envelope. Blending hip-hop with kinetic electronic flavors, Carnage was able to lock down collaborations with the likes of G-Eazy, Migos, Meek Mill, and Young Thug, among many other figures in hip-hop's corps d'elite.

The Price of Greatness, which Carnage also directed and produced, features never-before-seen archival footage from 2015 to 2017. The documentary is a detailed account of Carnage's experiences during his rigorous touring schedule and its repercussions on his career, health, and success. Fans tuning in can expect a candid Carnage, who recently shared a poignant note via Twitter, writing that he "teared up the first time [he] watched it."

You can watch the premiere of The Price of Greatness below.

