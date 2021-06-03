Tour Cash Cash's Home Studio on First Episode of "Produced Mixed Mastered" [Exclusive]

The trio kicked off their new series with an exclusive look at their workspace and equipment.

Famed dance music group Cash Cash have been hard at work with their new album Say It Like You Feel It released on May 14th. But the work hasn't stopped after the album's release, as Cash Cash have debuted their new series, Produced Mixed Mastered, which is jam-packed with a wealth of behind-the-scenes content.

In the first installment of Produced Mixed Mastered, Cash Cash take viewers on an exclusive tour through their impressive home studio, highlighting some of the equipment that helps bring their music to life. Explaining their workflow process, the trio reveal that they simply could not make music without their beloved $90 futon from Target in the home studio.

Later, they go on to break down "Too Late," a hit single from Say It Like You Feel It that features Lukas Graham and Wiz Khalifa, showing the various processing and layering techniques and tricks that brought the track to life. A glimpse into the creative process behind the making of the track's music video is also featured.



Rounding out the video with a tour of the "secret" DJ room, the first episode offers a glimpse at the boys in their element, complete with a slick keytar jam and even some flossing. Check out the episode below, premiered exclusively by EDM.com.

