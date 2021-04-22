Cash Cash Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Album, "Say It Like You Feel It" [Exclusive]

Cash Cash Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Album, "Say It Like You Feel It" [Exclusive]

Cash Cash's fifth studio album will feature Wiz Khalifa, Phoebe Ryan, and Conor Maynard, among other high-profile collaborators.
Author:
Publish date:

Guerin Blask

Cash Cash's fifth studio album will feature Wiz Khalifa, Phoebe Ryan, and Conor Maynard, among other high-profile collaborators.

If the tracklist for Say It Like You Feel It is any indication, it looks like Cash Cash's upcoming album could be their biggest to date.

The veteran dance-pop trio have tapped a bevy of high-profile collaborators for the album, which will span a whopping 18 tracks. The record will dust the cobwebs off many of Cash Cash's older singles, like 2017's ROZES-assisted "Matches," 2018's "Finest Hour" with Abir, and 2019's "Call You" featuring Nasri of MAGIC!.

New songs to be unveiled on Say It Like You Feel It include its opener, "42," and a joint track with Alex Newell called "The Feels." Cash Cash are set to debut the album's latest single "Ride Or Die," a collaboration with renowned singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan, this Friday, April 23rd. Fans can pre-save the song here.

Say It Like You Feel It, which is scheduled to drop in May 2021, will be the group's fifth studio album and the first since 2016's Blood, Sweat & 3 Years. Check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

Artwork for Cash Cash's fifth studio album, Say It Like You Feel It.

Artwork for Cash Cash's fifth studio album, Say It Like You Feel It.

Say It Like You Feel It Tracklist:

  1. 42
  2. Too Late ft. Wiz Khalifa & Lukas Graham
  3. Ride or Die ft. Phoebe Ryan
  4. Finest Hour ft. Abir
  5. Talk About It ft. Harloe
  6. Practice ft. Tayler Buono
  7. Mean It ft. Wrabel
  8. Belong - Cash Cash & Dashboard Confessional
  9. Paris to New York ft. Brandon Colbein
  10. Reforget ft. Violet Days
  11. Call You ft. Nasri of MAGIC!
  12. Black
  13. Love You Now ft. Georgia Ku
  14. All My Love ft. Conor Maynard
  15. The Feels ft. Alex Newell
  16. Matches - Cash Cash & Rozes
  17. Gasoline ft. Laura White
  18. Jewel ft. Nikki Vianna

Cash Cash are also set to unveil a special album-themed NFT drop via Nifty Gateway on Monday, April 26th. Conceptualized and designed by the group, each of the collection's items will be paired with an unreleased Cash Cash song.

To read out more about the explosion of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and their synthesis with the EDM community, read our intimate interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway, Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster. You can check out a preview of Cash Cash's trippy "Say It Like You Feel It" collection below.

FOLLOW CASH CASH:

Website: cashcashmusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/cashcash
Twitter: twitter.com/cashcash
Instagram: instagram.com/cashcash
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PacUPH

Related

Eu2-qwAVcAI_TU6
NEWS

Adventure Club Shares Tracklist, Collaborators of Upcoming "Love // Chaos" Album

Collaborators for the famed duo's new album include Krewella, Said The Sky, and Blanke, among many others.

tchami orange
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami's Upcoming Debut Album Features a Collab With ZHU: See the Full "Year Zero" Tracklist

ZHU is one of numerous high-profile collaborators, including Gunna and Todd Edwards.

29vh_WizDMLV--3
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Wiz Khalifa  Drop Feel-Good Anthem 'When I Grow Up'

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike found a new BFF named Wiz Khalifa

ufc-4-ps4-0806
Lifestyle

WHIPPED CREAM, Glass Animals, More Featured on "EA Sports UFC 4" Video Game Soundtrack

Eminem, Labrinth, Wiz Khalifa, and Glass Animals also appear.

Cash Cash
MUSIC RELEASES

lovelytheband's "broken" Gets the Cash Cash Remix Treatment [Premiere]

Cash Cash transforms one of 2018's top hits into an epic dance floor anthem.

j7OY9flE (1)
INTERVIEWS

We Speak With Cash Cash About New Music & Inspirations Within The Industry [Interview]

We sat down with Cash Cash at Chasing Summer in Calgary!

Finest-Hour-Artwork-FINAL-web
MUSIC RELEASES

CASH CASH STAR IN A SENTIMENTAL NEW MUSIC VIDEO ALONGSIDE FEATURED VOCALIST ABIR ON “FINEST HOUR” [Watch]

CASH CASH and ABIR deliver a beautiful message

P!NK
MUSIC RELEASES

P!nk and Cash Cash Come Together on Catchy New Single "Can We Pretend"

P!NK and Cash Cash's styles go quite well together.