Cash Cash Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Album, "Say It Like You Feel It" [Exclusive]

Cash Cash's fifth studio album will feature Wiz Khalifa, Phoebe Ryan, and Conor Maynard, among other high-profile collaborators.

If the tracklist for Say It Like You Feel It is any indication, it looks like Cash Cash's upcoming album could be their biggest to date.

The veteran dance-pop trio have tapped a bevy of high-profile collaborators for the album, which will span a whopping 18 tracks. The record will dust the cobwebs off many of Cash Cash's older singles, like 2017's ROZES-assisted "Matches," 2018's "Finest Hour" with Abir, and 2019's "Call You" featuring Nasri of MAGIC!.

New songs to be unveiled on Say It Like You Feel It include its opener, "42," and a joint track with Alex Newell called "The Feels." Cash Cash are set to debut the album's latest single "Ride Or Die," a collaboration with renowned singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan, this Friday, April 23rd. Fans can pre-save the song here.

Say It Like You Feel It, which is scheduled to drop in May 2021, will be the group's fifth studio album and the first since 2016's Blood, Sweat & 3 Years. Check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

Artwork for Cash Cash's fifth studio album, Say It Like You Feel It. Warner Music Group

Say It Like You Feel It Tracklist:

42 Too Late ft. Wiz Khalifa & Lukas Graham Ride or Die ft. Phoebe Ryan Finest Hour ft. Abir Talk About It ft. Harloe Practice ft. Tayler Buono Mean It ft. Wrabel Belong - Cash Cash & Dashboard Confessional Paris to New York ft. Brandon Colbein Reforget ft. Violet Days Call You ft. Nasri of MAGIC! Black Love You Now ft. Georgia Ku All My Love ft. Conor Maynard The Feels ft. Alex Newell Matches - Cash Cash & Rozes Gasoline ft. Laura White Jewel ft. Nikki Vianna

Cash Cash are also set to unveil a special album-themed NFT drop via Nifty Gateway on Monday, April 26th. Conceptualized and designed by the group, each of the collection's items will be paired with an unreleased Cash Cash song.

To read out more about the explosion of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and their synthesis with the EDM community, read our intimate interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway, Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster. You can check out a preview of Cash Cash's trippy "Say It Like You Feel It" collection below.

