November 25, 2021
Cercle Is Releasing Its First-Ever Vinyl With Songs From Their Shows and Stories
November 25, 2021

Cercle Is Releasing Its First-Ever Vinyl With Songs From Their Shows and Stories

Cercle's performances have included shows from the aurora borealis in Finland and the Great Pyramid of Giza.


Cercle

Cercle's performances have included shows from the aurora borealis in Finland and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

For the very first time, Cercle is releasing compilations on vinyl.

The compilations will consist of 15 tracks across two compilations, which are dubbed COTON and GRAPHITE and will feature music from Ash, Monolink, Teho and more. Each song on the album is linked to a Cercle show or story, and they'll also have additional information written by the Cercle team or recording artists, among "many other surprises."

"It means the world to have been able to create these shows with such talented human beings," reads a recent LinkedIn post. "And thanks to all of your for the continued support and love throughout all the messages, comments and so on... It makes us always want to keep pushing boundaries."  

You can pre-register to receive a link to purchase the vinyl here. The albums will be first come, first serve.

Cercle's goal is to raise global awareness of art, cultural heritage, and historical landmarks through music. The organization has produced concerts and livestreams at the Eiffel Tower, Fontainbleau's Castle, Chambord's Castle, The Ancient Theatre of Orange, and Bourdelle's Museum, among others.

Sébastien Léger performed live from the Great Pyramid of Giza last fall and Ben Böhmer DJed in a hot air balloon in Turkey last summer. On September 7th, 2021, Cercle was behind a stunning performance by Sofiane Pamart under the aurora borealis in Finland.

