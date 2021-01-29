Chandler Riggs, DJ and "The Walking Dead" Star, Undergoes Surgery for Unknown Illness

Riggs, who produces electronic music under his Eclipse alias, has since been released from the hospital.
Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, who also DJs and produces electronic music under the moniker Eclipse, has been released from the hospital following surgery stemming from an unknown illness.

Despite the scary hospitalization, Riggs seems to be in good spirits, sharing an update "fresh out of surgery" with fans on Twitter via a video in which he sports a walker. 

Riggs portrayed Carl Grimes, one of the main protagonists on The Walking Dead, prior to his character's death in the show's 8th season. Additionally, he is an accomplished EDM producer, releasing music on Steve Aoki's famed Dim Mak Records imprint and collaborating with the likes of Pauline Herr and Xavi, among other notable artists.

He also performed a soaring set at the 2018 edition of EDC Las Vegas, one of the most coveted music festivals in the country, which you can check out below.

