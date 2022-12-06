Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction

A series of lucky bidders are well on their way to living out their EDM dreams.

Charitybuzz has teamed up with the ASCAP Foundation to develop a series of electronic dance music-related fan experiences with some of the genre's biggest artists. With the right bid and timing, your 2023 could be off to quite a start.

Tickets to the DJ residencies of Martin Garrix, Diplo and Steve Aoki are all up for grabs at Las Vegas' premier nightlife venues. Garrix's package additionally includes a meet-and-greet experience with the chart-topping superstar.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers are getting personal with their promise to address a custom video message to their auction's top bidder.

Steve Aoki. Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

All proceeds will be allocated to the ASCAP Foundation, a charitable organization founded in 1975 with the goal of supporting the next generation of musicians and songwriters, a Charitybuzz rep tells EDM.com. The foundation supports those efforts through community outreach and education, and the provisioning of scholarships and grants, among other initiatives.

Charitybuzz's EDM auction series closes on December 16th. You can find links to each below.