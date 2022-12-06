Skip to main content
Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction

Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction

Proceeds from the winning bids will benefit the ASCAP Foundation.

Ivan Meneses/Insomniac Events

Proceeds from the winning bids will benefit the ASCAP Foundation.

A series of lucky bidders are well on their way to living out their EDM dreams.

Charitybuzz has teamed up with the ASCAP Foundation to develop a series of electronic dance music-related fan experiences with some of the genre's biggest artists. With the right bid and timing, your 2023 could be off to quite a start.

Tickets to the DJ residencies of Martin Garrix, Diplo and Steve Aoki are all up for grabs at Las Vegas' premier nightlife venues. Garrix's package additionally includes a meet-and-greet experience with the chart-topping superstar.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers are getting personal with their promise to address a custom video message to their auction's top bidder.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction

Proceeds from the winning bids will benefit the ASCAP Foundation.

By Cameron Sunkel
vr virtual reality
GEAR + TECH

The EU's $400,000 Metaverse Rave Flopped After Just a Handful of Attendees Showed Up

The operation to engage a historically politically inactive block of voters fell well short of expectations.

By Cameron Sunkel
john frusciante
NEWS

Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante Announces New Electronic Double-Album

The double-album follows Frusciante's 2020 LP, "Maya."

By Cameron Sunkel
Steve Aoki at The Beach Stage at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun

Steve Aoki.

All proceeds will be allocated to the ASCAP Foundation, a charitable organization founded in 1975 with the goal of supporting the next generation of musicians and songwriters, a Charitybuzz rep tells EDM.com. The foundation supports those efforts through community outreach and education, and the provisioning of scholarships and grants, among other initiatives.

Charitybuzz's EDM auction series closes on December 16th. You can find links to each below.

Related

Steve Aoki
NEWS

Steve Aoki Is Hosting a $1 Million Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing

The Dim Mak boss will be joined by Gary “King Pokémon," the hosts of Dumb Money, and more in partnership with the Aoki Foundation.

Steve Aoki
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Auctioned Autographed Pokémon Cards for Charity

Proceeds from the card sales will go to The Aoki Foundation.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Hosting a Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing Stream Tonight

All proceeds from the livestreamed Pokémon card event will go to his charity organization, The Aoki Foundation, and All In For Autism.

Martin Garrix and Drew Taggart
NEWS

Martin Garrix Spotted In the Studio With Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

The duo shared pictures and videos of their time spent in Garrix's home country of the Netherlands.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Forbes Reveals it's 2018 List For The Worlds Highest-Paid DJ's

No prizes for guessing who's STILL topping the list for the sixth year consecutively!

Steve Aoki and Wax Figure
NEWS

Steve Aoki Cakes Steve Aoki at Madame Tussauds Reveal Experience

There's only one way to celebrate DJ-ing a show with yourself!

escapade-2
EVENTS

Illenium, Martin Garrix, More to Headline Escapade Music Festival 2021

Despite its delay into 2021, Escapade aims to return better than ever.

Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Diplo
NEWS

The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Diplo, and More Nominated for iHeartRadio Music Awards

Some of EDM's biggest stars are in the running to win an iHeartRadio Music Award in 2020.