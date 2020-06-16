Charity Compilation to Feature Unreleased Music from Iconic Electronic Artists Moby and Jon Hopkins

A new compilation developed by Brooklyn-based record label Mon Amie Records will feature previously unreleased music from iconic electronic artists Moby and Jon Hopkins, among others. Hopkins, who began his career playing keyboard for legendary singer-songwriter Imogen Heap, contributes a cover of Q Lazzarus’ "Goodbye Horses" while Moby unveils a new original titled "In Between Violence."

Mon Amie Records head Mona Dehghan, whose grandmother passed away due to Alzheimer’s disease in 1998 before her father was diagnosed with the condition in 2019, named the album The Longest Day as an ode to the Alzheimer’s Association’s eponymous annual fundraising initiative. Other notable artists to appear on the compilation include Daniel Avery, Anna Calvi, and fabled English rock band New Order.

Purchasers of The Longest Day will receive a digital download of the record, which will be sent this Friday, as well as physical copies that will become available in double vinyl or CD. 100% of profits will go to the Alzheimer's Association and those who place orders through July 7th will have the option to include a name in the liner notes to honor a loved one affected by dementia.

You can find out more information about the album here and check out the full tracklist below.

The Longest Day - A Benefit for the Alzheimer's Association Tracklist:

Anna Calvi – Adélaïde

Rituals Of Mine – The Only Way Out Is Through

Daniel Avery – JXJ

Cold Specks – Turn To Stone

TR/ST – Destroyer

Shadowparty – Marigold

Beach Slang – Under The Milky Way

New Order – Nothing But A Fool (Extended Mix 2)

HAAi – Drumting

J Laser – Dreamphone

Sad13 – Who Goes There

Algiers – There Is No Year (Remix)

Astronauts, Etc – The Border

Wolfmanhattan Project – Friday The 13th

Hayden Thorpe & Jon Hopkins – Goodbye Horses

Moby – In Between Violence

Rhys Chatham – For Bob