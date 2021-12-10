Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25
Publish date:

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."
Author:

c/o Press

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

CharlestheFirst, a fast-rising DJ and electronic music producer, has tragically died at the age of 25.

"Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep," reads a tweeted statement shared by Lab Group, a multimedia collective co-founded by CharlestheFirst. "Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him."

"A son, a brother, a friend, a poet, and an absolutely brilliant musician," the statement continues. "He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

Known for his ability to blend hypnotic bass music with lo-fi and hip-hop, CharlestheFirst released his latest album SOLUS in March 2021. The expansive record was a tour de force for the young producer, who was set to perform at a number of major music festivals, such as Dallas' Lights All Night.

Recommended Articles

charlesthefirst
NEWS

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

48 minutes ago
martin garrix matisse & sadko
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko Reunite for Euphoric Song With John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go"

"Won’t Let You Go" signals a monster 2022 from Martin Garrix.

3 hours ago
decadence rawhide
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More

Arizona's largest New Year's Eve celebration will also feature Alesso, Chris Lake, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Seven Lions, and more.

3 hours ago

A myriad of Charlesthefirst's contemporaries have shared tributes to the late DJ on social media, such as REZZ, Moore Kismet, and PEEKABOO, among many others. 

"Ffs man another young one gone... RIP CHARLESTHEFIRST," wrote iconic electronic music producer Skream. "Met briefly a hand full of times but that’s irrelevant..... Always had a great energy and done what he did very well."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of CharlestheFirst. His cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.

Related

sophie
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer SOPHIE Dead at 34

SOPHIE has tragically died following an accidental fall in Athens.

ian-carey-harbour-party-970x645
NEWS

Multi-Platinum DJ and Dance Music Producer Ian Carey Dead at 46

Chris Lake, Laidback Luke, and many more have paid tribute to the influential house music producer.

i_o
NEWS

Renowned Electronic Music Producer i_o Has Died

The team at EDM.com expresses our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of i_o.

charlesthefirst
MUSIC RELEASES

CharlestheFirst Enlists Tsuruda for Wavy Single, "Hang In There" [Premiere]

The single is a cut from CharlestheFirst's new album, "SOLUS."

k-hand
NEWS

Detroit House and Techno Pioneer K-Hand Dead at 56

Dave Clarke, Ellen Allien, and many more have paid tribute to the late techno legend, who was officially dubbed "the First Lady of Detroit" by City Council.

charlesthefirst
MUSIC RELEASES

Album Review: Take a Genre-Defying Sonic Journey Through CharlestheFirst’s "Solus"

"This is a story of the lone journey, a pilgrimage to places previously unknown."

PLAYER DAVE
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 003: CharlestheFirst, Kyral x Banko, Player Dave, and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

img_5405
NEWS

Zeds Dead is Releasing an Album of Unearthed Music Produced in 2008 and 2009

The duo is releasing a mouthwatering treasure trove of "old school dubs and misplaced IDs."