Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

CharlestheFirst, a fast-rising DJ and electronic music producer, has tragically died at the age of 25.

"Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep," reads a tweeted statement shared by Lab Group, a multimedia collective co-founded by CharlestheFirst. "Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him."

"A son, a brother, a friend, a poet, and an absolutely brilliant musician," the statement continues. "He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

Known for his ability to blend hypnotic bass music with lo-fi and hip-hop, CharlestheFirst released his latest album SOLUS in March 2021. The expansive record was a tour de force for the young producer, who was set to perform at a number of major music festivals, such as Dallas' Lights All Night.

A myriad of Charlesthefirst's contemporaries have shared tributes to the late DJ on social media, such as REZZ, Moore Kismet, and PEEKABOO, among many others.

"Ffs man another young one gone... RIP CHARLESTHEFIRST," wrote iconic electronic music producer Skream. "Met briefly a hand full of times but that’s irrelevant..... Always had a great energy and done what he did very well."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of CharlestheFirst. His cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.