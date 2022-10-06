Skip to main content
Techno Superstar Charlotte de Witte Announces New EP, "Apollo"

"Apollo" comes just months after de Witte's "Universal Consciousness" EP and will be released on her very own KNTXT label.

Tomorrowland/YouTube

Charlotte de Witte has announced a new EP, Apollo, soon to be released on her very own KNTXT label.

The techno superstar, who was recognized as one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2020, took to Twitter to make the announcement, adding that the EP will be available digitally and on vinyl.

de Witte recently made history as the first woman to close out Tomorrowland's Mainstage, the most prominent stage at the world's largest EDM festival. Having performed at the iconic fest every year since 2017, she was one of 600 artists this year.

The KNTXT label boss also released her Universal Consciousness EP earlier this year, showcasing four blazing techno tracks with a flurry of acid-driven melodies, ominous synths and dark percussion. 

Amsterdam Dance Event is only a few months away, and de Witte is set to perform alongside other elite artists in dance music, including Eric Prydz, Carl Cox, Richie Hawtin, Marcel Dettmann and many more. 

Apollo is confirmed for an October 14th release date. You can pre-save the EP here.

