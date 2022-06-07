Charlotte de Witte to Become First Woman to Close Out Tomorrowland's Main Stage
Charlotte de Witte is set to make Tomorrowland history in 2022.
The Belgium-based festival of nearly two decades will for the first time feature a closing set by a woman on the main stage. Fittingly, organizers have selected a hometown hero in de Witte to break that barrier.
With the milestone, de Witte, who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2020, also becomes the first techno artist to close out Tomorrowland, she said in an Instagram post. She has performed at the festival every year since 2017.
de Witte's adrenalized brand of techno has been a consistent hit with audiences on a global scale, but as the genre has exploded into more mainstream spaces over the last year, she has increasingly become a prominent face of the genre.
With major DJ sets at EDC Las Vegas and Ushuaïa Ibiza—among many others—in recent memory, the KNTXT label head is only continuing to fan the flames with the release of her new mind-bending EP, Universal Consciousness.
Tomorrowland's first weekend of 2022 kicks off on Friday, July 15th. Check out the lineup here.
