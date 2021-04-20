Charlotte de Witte to Stream From Prestigious Formula 1 Racetrack Ahead of New EP

Charlotte de Witte to Stream From Prestigious Formula 1 Racetrack Ahead of New EP

de Witte was inspired by another artist to find the creative intersection between racing and electronic music.
Author:
Publish date:

Charlotte de Witte

de Witte was inspired by another artist to find the creative intersection between racing and electronic music.

Charlotte de Witte is giving her "New Form" livestream series a serious dose of adrenaline. The techno tastemaker is set to perform at the world-famous Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello racetrack on April 29th, 2021. 

Based in Tuscany, Italy, the track is owned by Ferrari and has been a classic home to F1 racing for decades. de Witte is celebrating the forthcoming release of her Formula EP with a special performance at the prestigious racing venue.

The idea first came about when she first re-discovered DJ Visage's "Schumacher Song," a Eurodance-style track that revs to life with the heavy-handed use of racing samples. Considering her Belgian background, de Witte felt drawn to a similar creative headspace since the Belgian Grand Prix has been a staple of the region for nearly a century. 

"After re-discovering DJ Visage’s Schumacher track, I was inspired to use unconventional racing sounds and incorporate them in my productions," de Witte said. "I’ve always been a huge fan of adrenaline and speed. Whether it’s driving motorcycles or downhill skiing, the thrill-seeking aspect of these activities have always captivated me. It’s the same thrill that drives me in my performances to massive audiences."

Fans can pre-order the three track EP on Beatport, where they will be able to hear it exclusively a day prior to its release. Charlotte de Witte's Formula EP will arrive on streaming platforms in full on April 30th.

Related

Charlotte de Witte
NEWS

[WATCH] Charlotte de Witte Rips a Booming Live Stream Set from Her Belgium Rooftop

Tastemaker Charlotte de Witte took fans down the rabbit hole in a recent live set.

Charlotte de Witte
EVENTS

Charlotte de Witte is Livestreaming from a Medieval Castle to Celebrate Forthcoming EP

Charlotte de Witte is bringing techno to the dark ages.

charlotte2
NEWS

Charlotte De Witte Announces New Techno Label KNTXT

Charlotte De Witte is launching a record label.

Charlotte de Witte - Beats 1 One Mix
INTERVIEWS

Stripped, Dark Techno With Charlotte de Witte on Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

Charlotte de Witte’s approach to music, bare-bones yet tinged with melancholic emotion, is a pure, hard take on techno.

Charlotte de Witte
MUSIC RELEASES

Charlotte de Witte Releases Divine "Return to Nowhere" EP

On her new four-track offering, Charlotte de Witte weaves haunting vocals with a pounding beat to create a chillingly ethereal sound.

Charlotte de Witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte is Streaming a Techno Set from a Remote 1860 Montenegro Fortress

She also announced her new "Rave On Time" EP.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Demo Submissions for Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Label Are Open

The techno-focused imprint is accepting tracks for review between March 15th to 21st.

Charlotte de Witte
MUSIC RELEASES

Charlotte de Witte Drops Techno Rework of Bob Moses and ZHU's "Desire"

The animated accompaniment continues the story started in the music video's for the original and remix by Solomun.