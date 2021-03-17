Demo Submissions for Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Label Are Open

For one week only, techno queen Charlotte de Witte is opening up her KNTXT Music imprint for demo submissions for the first time in history. Providing an exciting opportunity for label support, electronic music producers can send music directly to de Witte's ears via a submission form from March 15th to 21st.

With only nine releases under its belt since 2019, KNTXT Music is an exclusive hub for forward-thinking techno music. Tracks by Monoloc, Alignment and ONYVAA were hand-picked by de Witte, making this call for new demos a unique way for rising producers to get their foot in the door. According to KNTXT, this initiative kicks off a commitment to accept submissions annually.

"KNTXT stands for purity, strength and progression, within a vibrant and ever evolving techno scene. It's very important to us to offer a platform for other artists," de Witte said in a statement. "There are so many exciting talents around and they deserve to be heard.”

Producers can submit a SoundCloud link with up to four completed tracks through this form. The label will not be accepting emails.

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE DE WITTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/charlottedewittemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/charlottedwitte

Instagram: instagram.com/charlottedewittemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZDewDm

FOLLOW KNTXT:

Facebook: facebook.com/KNTXTmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/kntxtmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kntxtmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kntxtmusic