Skip to main content
Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists

Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists

Charlotte de Witte knows how to inspire and catapult promising talent to the mainstage.

Marie Wynants

Charlotte de Witte knows how to inspire and catapult promising talent to the mainstage.

Belgian techno heavyweight Charlotte de Witte has launched a new sub-label, RPM, through her flagship KNTXT imprint to inspire and "build velocity around emerging talent." 

de Witte, who recently made history by becoming the first woman to close out the Main Stage at Tomorrowland, is on a mission to help smaller artists reach similar heights. In order to keep up with the superstar DJ and the breakneck pace of the electronic dance music industry, RPM aims to create "a more agile platform" for artists to release music.

"RPM is a turbo-charged, digital only sub-label of KNTXT that builds velocity around emerging talent and sounds," reads an Instagram post shared by the imprint. "To meet the demand of the ever-evolving electronic music scene and increase the creative output of our KNTXT label, RPM should provide artists a more agile platform to release music. It aims to offer a flexible test circuit for producers both emerging or established, to experiment with contemporary sounds, free from the latency in vinyl production." 

de Witte recently released a brand new EP, Apollo. It's a powerhouse, spanning four tracks of techno and acid madness with relentless bass and eerie soundscapes. Inspired by the cosmos, the EP dropped via KNTXT in October.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists

Charlotte de Witte knows how to inspire and catapult promising talent to the mainstage.

By Lennon Cihak
Distant Matter 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Distant Matter Stuns With Effervescent EP, "Iridescent"

The 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist and producer has returned with one of his most exciting projects to date.

By EDM.com Staff
fifa
Lifestyle

EA Sports Compiles the Best Songs From 25 Years of FIFA

In honor of the World Cup, Avicii, SOFI TUKKER, Bloc Party and more were featured on EA Sports' "Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack."

By Nick Yopko

The first release on RPM will come courtesy of a new EP from young techno producer Acid Asian. You can pre-save the EP here.

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE DE WITTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/charlottedewittemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/charlottedwitte
Instagram: instagram.com/charlottedewittemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZDewDm

Tags
terms:
Record LabelKNTXTTechnoCharlotte De WitteRPM

Related

charlotte2
NEWS

Charlotte De Witte Announces New Techno Label KNTXT

Charlotte De Witte is launching a record label.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Techno Superstar Charlotte de Witte Announces New EP, "Apollo"

"Apollo" comes just months after de Witte's "Universal Consciousness" EP and will be released on her very own KNTXT label.

Charlotte de Witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte Makes History As First Woman to Close Out Tomorrowland's Mainstage

Charlotte de Witte is also the first techno artist to close out Tomorrowland's iconic Mainstage.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Demo Submissions for Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Label Are Open

The techno-focused imprint is accepting tracks for review between March 15th to 21st.

charlotte de witte
NEWS

Charlotte de Witte to Stream From Prestigious Formula 1 Racetrack Ahead of New EP

de Witte was inspired by another artist to find the creative intersection between racing and electronic music.

Charlotte de Witte
EVENTS

Charlotte de Witte is Livestreaming from a Medieval Castle to Celebrate Forthcoming EP

Charlotte de Witte is bringing techno to the dark ages.

charlotte de witte
MUSIC RELEASES

Charlotte de Witte Blasts Through the Cosmos With Intergalactic-Themed Techno EP, "Apollo"

Adrenalized techno soundscapes run roughshod through this sonic exploration of the unknown.

Charlotte de Witte - Beats 1 One Mix
INTERVIEWS

Stripped, Dark Techno With Charlotte de Witte on Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

Charlotte de Witte’s approach to music, bare-bones yet tinged with melancholic emotion, is a pure, hard take on techno.