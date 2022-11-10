Charlotte de Witte's KNTXT Launches New Label to Empower Emerging Artists
Belgian techno heavyweight Charlotte de Witte has launched a new sub-label, RPM, through her flagship KNTXT imprint to inspire and "build velocity around emerging talent."
de Witte, who recently made history by becoming the first woman to close out the Main Stage at Tomorrowland, is on a mission to help smaller artists reach similar heights. In order to keep up with the superstar DJ and the breakneck pace of the electronic dance music industry, RPM aims to create "a more agile platform" for artists to release music.
"RPM is a turbo-charged, digital only sub-label of KNTXT that builds velocity around emerging talent and sounds," reads an Instagram post shared by the imprint. "To meet the demand of the ever-evolving electronic music scene and increase the creative output of our KNTXT label, RPM should provide artists a more agile platform to release music. It aims to offer a flexible test circuit for producers both emerging or established, to experiment with contemporary sounds, free from the latency in vinyl production."
de Witte recently released a brand new EP, Apollo. It's a powerhouse, spanning four tracks of techno and acid madness with relentless bass and eerie soundscapes. Inspired by the cosmos, the EP dropped via KNTXT in October.
The first release on RPM will come courtesy of a new EP from young techno producer Acid Asian. You can pre-save the EP here.
