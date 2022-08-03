Charlotte de Witte Makes History As First Woman to Close Out Tomorrowland's Mainstage

One of techno music's modern day icons, Charlotte de Witte, has landed herself in a page in the EDM history book.

The renowned Belgian DJ and electronic music producer has become the first woman and techno artist to close out the iconic Mainstage of Tomorrowland, the world's largest EDM festival. It was a hometown triumph for de Witte, who was born in Ghent, Belgium.

de Witte has performed at Tomorrowland every year since 2017. This year, she was one of 600 artists who took the stage at the festival. Artists like Nicky Romero, Eric Prydz and Martin Garrix lit up the night sky and paraded festival-goers with a barrage of festival-driven anthems prior to de Witte's historic closing DJ set.

Watch de Witte's full 2022 Tomorrowland performance below.

de Witte was previously named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2020. She has since built a formidable brand and sound around one of the most nostalgic and club-oriented genres of dance music. She's taken those sounds to the stages of the world's biggest festivals, like EDC Las Vegas, and in clubs like Ushuaïa Ibiza.

Earlier this year, the KNTXT label owner released her jaw-dropping Universal Consciousness EP, a four-track masterstroke that pounces with acid-driven melodies, piercing synths and dark percussion.

Fans can now watch Tomorrowland 2022 sets from Hardwell, NERVO, Alesso and many more to relive the biggest year in the festival's history.

