Charlotte de Witte Makes History As First Woman to Close Out Tomorrowland's Mainstage
One of techno music's modern day icons, Charlotte de Witte, has landed herself in a page in the EDM history book.
The renowned Belgian DJ and electronic music producer has become the first woman and techno artist to close out the iconic Mainstage of Tomorrowland, the world's largest EDM festival. It was a hometown triumph for de Witte, who was born in Ghent, Belgium.
de Witte has performed at Tomorrowland every year since 2017. This year, she was one of 600 artists who took the stage at the festival. Artists like Nicky Romero, Eric Prydz and Martin Garrix lit up the night sky and paraded festival-goers with a barrage of festival-driven anthems prior to de Witte's historic closing DJ set.
Watch de Witte's full 2022 Tomorrowland performance below.
Recommended Articles
We Attended a Secret Party In the Forest at Tomorrowland 2022—Here's What It Looked Like
Embedded deep in the forests of the world's biggest electronic music festival, the secret stage was organized by FTX.
Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night
The rare DJ set at XS Nightclub marks the Grammy-winning artist's first in over a decade at the Wynn.
A TikToker Is Making Over $49,000 a Month Inviting Followers to Blast EDM While He Sleeps
Australian TikTok creator Jake Boehm quite literally isn't sleeping on this social media stunt.
de Witte was previously named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2020. She has since built a formidable brand and sound around one of the most nostalgic and club-oriented genres of dance music. She's taken those sounds to the stages of the world's biggest festivals, like EDC Las Vegas, and in clubs like Ushuaïa Ibiza.
Earlier this year, the KNTXT label owner released her jaw-dropping Universal Consciousness EP, a four-track masterstroke that pounces with acid-driven melodies, piercing synths and dark percussion.
Fans can now watch Tomorrowland 2022 sets from Hardwell, NERVO, Alesso and many more to relive the biggest year in the festival's history.
Follow Charlotte de Witte:
Facebook: facebook.com/charlottedewittemusic
Twitter: twitter.com/charlottedwitte
Instagram: instagram.com/charlottedewittemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZDewDm