Charlotte de Witte is Streaming a Techno Set from a Remote 1860 Montenegro Fortress

With no light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, it seems that electronic music artists are closing their eyes and throwing a dart at a map when planning their next livestream. Enter Belgian techno maven Charlotte de Witte, who has announced a momentous stream from a remote Montenegro fortress built in 1860.

In partnership with Exit Festival’s new InfinitX project, which places major musical artists in the most beautiful locations around the world, de Witte has announced a can't-miss DJ set at the Mogren Fortress in Budva, Montenegro. The structure was built by the ruling Austro-Hungarians of 1860 to defend the western borders of Budva.

The broadcast marks yet another one-of-a-kind performance from KNTXT label founder de Witte, who has streamed from a medieval Gravensteen castle and her picturesque rooftop in Belgium, among other stunning locations. The livestream event also moonlights as a de facto reveal of her upcoming Rave On Time EP, which fans can pre-order exclusively on Beatport.

You can catch de Witte throwing down at the Mogren Fortress on Thursday, September 24th 20:20 CET (2:20PM ET, 11:20AM PT).

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE DE WITTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/charlottedewittemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/charlottedwitte

Instagram: instagram.com/charlottedewittemusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZDewDm