Chase & Status to Appear on Massive Metallica Cover Album

The legendary electronic music duo will appear on Metallica's upcoming compilation alongside Elton John, Weezer, Miley Cyrus, and many more.
Author:
Publish date:

ADE

Legendary electronic music tandem Chase & Status have revealed a new remix for Metallica, who recently announced a special compilation covering songs from their seminal 1991 self-titled album.

Chase & Status revealed that the metal icons reached out to them and gave them a choice of which track to rework from the LP, better known as The Black Album, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. They chose the raucous "Wherever I May Roam" and tapped drill-grime rapper Backroad Gee to contribute vocals.

The duo's remix will drop on September 10th as part of The Metallica Blacklist, which will also be accompanied by a special reissue of The Black Album. All proceeds from the initiative will be directed to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. Chase & Status' remix will also benefit East London Arts & Music.

The upcoming compilation will feature a staggering 53 artists. Joining Chase & Status will be Elton John, St. Vincent, Portugal. The Man, Weezer, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

"The Metallica Blacklist celebrates the enduring influence of Metallica with an unprecedented 50+ artists spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing a unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut," reads a statement shared on the band's website.

You can pre-save The Metallica Blacklist here and check out the trailer below.

