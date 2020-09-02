Cheat Codes Announce Debut Album and Forthcoming Virtual Release Party

Blossoming dance-pop trio Cheat Codes are hot off the release of "Between Our Hearts" featuring CXLOE, the first song from their debut album Hellraisers. To celebrate, they've joined forces with Insomniac to host a special virtual release party alongside performances by Ship Wrek and DANNY QUEST.

The group shared a message to their fans, announcing that the long-awaited album was finally on its way.

The first release is a bright, pop-infused single featuring the signature dance-infused elements they've perfected throughout their career. CXLOE's vocals echo the notion of wanting to keep relationships and personal life between the people involved—a rare idea amid the age of social media. The lush synths and upbeat sound design make it the perfect track to close out the summer.

Cheat Codes have stayed busy this year, releasing hits like "On My Life," the massive "No Service In The Hills" featuring Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and PRINCE$$ ROSIE, "Heaven," and "No Time" with Wiz Khalifa, DVBBS, and ROSIE, who is also a member of the trio. With an ever-growing catalog of popular music, the anticipation for Hellraisers is bubbling over.

Tune into Insomniac TV Thursday, September 3rd at 10PM PT (1AM ET) to celebrate the release of "Between Our Hearts" with Cheat Codes at the virtual release party. In the meantime, you can listen to the track below and find it on streaming platforms here.

