Chet Porter Releases Original Art Print, Sparks Bidding War Between Jai Wolf, Dillon Francis, RAC

Bids for the one-of-a-kind piece are currently topping $1,500, with the battle concluding Sunday at 4PM PT.
Chet Porter has long been known for his forward-thinking melodic electronica music and hilarious Twitter feed, and you can now take a piece of his aesthetic home with you via a new line of original art prints to be sold through online auctions.

His latest one-of-a-kind piece, the 16x20 "UFO," features a dolphin under siege by the titular UFO and is currently the subject of a heated bidding war between Jai Wolf, Dillon Francis and RAC

At the time of this article’s publication, bids for the framed print had reached $1,589, with the auction closing Sunday, January 10th at 4PM PT. If you've got the means, you can throw your name into the ring here

"with no shows this year i needed a new creative outlet, so i've been working on a collection of paintings that relate to my music/aesthetic," Chet Porter wrote in an Instagram post when announcing the series. "no shows this year also meant no income, so if you place a bid or purchase one in the future you'll be supporting me directly!!!"

