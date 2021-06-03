Chicago Councilman Proposes 24-Hour House Music Clubs

Chicago is known around the world as the birthplace of house music. Despite that fact, however, the city apparently does not have any late-night clubs. City Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa recognizes that problem, and is seeking to change it.

"House music was born in Chicago," he tweeted on May 31st. "I've met many tourists who are shocked to learn Chicago has no late-night House music clubs. We should consider allowing two 24-hour nightclubs (one downtown/northside, one southside) to tap into the international market for Chicago House music."

While the idea of two nonstop house music clubs will undoubtedly be appealing to any clubber, Ramirez-Rosa also highlights the impact such venues would have on Chicago's tourism sector and the revenue that could be generated.

Famed Chicago nightlife destination Smartbar. Ratko Radojcic

As for the hypothetical clubs themselves, they'd also be investing in the city's future, Ramirez-Rosa said.

Ramirez-Rosa's understanding of the cultural heritage of house music illustrates his passion for the genre while also proposing an exciting plan for the city's nightlife. And yes—the councilman knows his stuff:

Sure, the lecture before clubbing would probably be a better idea, but what does it matter if the club is open 24 hours a day?

Ramirez-Rosa's proposition is gaining some traction on Twitter, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will be brought to the council floor for consideration.