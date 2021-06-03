Chicago Councilman Proposes 24-Hour House Music Clubs

Chicago Councilman Proposes 24-Hour House Music Clubs

House music all night long—and all day.
Author:
Publish date:

Carlos Ramirez Rosa Campaign

House music all night long—and all day.

Chicago is known around the world as the birthplace of house music. Despite that fact, however, the city apparently does not have any late-night clubs. City Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa recognizes that problem, and is seeking to change it.

"House music was born in Chicago," he tweeted on May 31st. "I've met many tourists who are shocked to learn Chicago has no late-night House music clubs. We should consider allowing two 24-hour nightclubs (one downtown/northside, one southside) to tap into the international market for Chicago House music."

While the idea of two nonstop house music clubs will undoubtedly be appealing to any clubber, Ramirez-Rosa also highlights the impact such venues would have on Chicago's tourism sector and the revenue that could be generated. 

smartbar chicago

Famed Chicago nightlife destination Smartbar.

As for the hypothetical clubs themselves, they'd also be investing in the city's future, Ramirez-Rosa said.

Ramirez-Rosa's understanding of the cultural heritage of house music illustrates his passion for the genre while also proposing an exciting plan for the city's nightlife. And yes—the councilman knows his stuff:

Sure, the lecture before clubbing would probably be a better idea, but what does it matter if the club is open 24 hours a day? 

Ramirez-Rosa's proposition is gaining some traction on Twitter, but it remains to be seen whether or not it will be brought to the council floor for consideration.

Related

Skrillex | Ed Sheeran
NEWS

Skrillex and Ed Sheeran Take Over Suburban Pub in Chicago for an Impromptu After Hours Performance

A casual night out at an Irish pub for many in Chicago ends with a 90-minute surprise set by Skrillex and Ed Sheeran! Yup, It happened!!

dip
NEWS

Diplo Has A New House Music Label

The EDM superstar's new record label, Higher Ground, will focus specifically on house music.

diplo and carnage
NEWS

Diplo and Carnage to Play 10-Hour House B2B at Club Space

Super Bowl Weekend will see an unexpected EDM pairing.

Official Radius Press Photo
NEWS

Chicago Welcomes Radius, A New Concert Venue, To Its EDM Scene

Opening in early 2020, the club's first set of shows includes Dillon Francis, Tchami and Carl Cox.

Pacha NYC
NEWS

New Club Mekka Proposed to Replace the Legendary Pacha NYC

Will Club Mekka be the new dance music 'mecca' to replace the Hell's Kitchen space where the legendary Pacha NYC stood? Well, lets just wait and watch!

Welcome 2019 Mixes - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

Beats 1 One Mix Ends Year with 24 Hour Session Of 2018's Best Mixes

There's something for everyone with mixes from electronic music mainstays The Black Madonna, Carl Cox, and Moby, modern stars Martin Garrix and Alison Wonderland, and rising producers SG Lewis, M22, and George Fitzgerald.

Chris Lake, Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

OWSLA GEARS UP FOR HOUSE MUSIC TAKEOVER COMPILATION WITH HOWSLA

Chris Lake & Skrillex teaming up to bring forth some fresh house music

TheMartinezBrothers
NEWS

The Martinez Brothers Close Out Miami Music Week With 32-Hour Banger

From Sunday night until Tuesday morning, the party kept going at Club Space.