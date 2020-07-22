Chicago DJ D2A Found Dead Months After Homicide Charge in Wife's Death

According to a report by CWB Chicago, Brian Rosin, a Chicago DJ who produced music and performed under the pseudonym "D2A," was recently found dead by suicide. Prosecutors had charged Rosin, 35, with first-degree murder in April 2020 following the death of his wife, Isabel.

According to a story published in the Chicago Sun-Times prior to Rosin's death, Cook County prosecutors said he had smothered his wife with a pillow during a mushroom trip because he was "worried her drug-induced screams would make his neighbors think he was abusing her." Following the deadly incident, Rosin allegedly told officers that he was compelled to suffocate Isabel because she was having a schizophrenic episode after they ingested the drugs on April 28th, 2020.

Cook County's Assistant State Attorney Jim Murphy divulged that Rosin sent a text message to Isabel after she died, which read, "I am sorry."

Performing live as both D2A and his "Hannibelectro" alias, Rosin emerged as a fixture in Chicago's nightlife scene. According to his bio, he was once a resident at West Town venue Zentra in addition to making appearances at local venues Primary, Spybar, and Annex.