Chicago DJ D2A Found Dead Months After Homicide Charge in Wife's Death

Chicago DJ D2A Found Dead Months After Homicide Charge in Wife's Death

The news of Brian Rosin's death arrived two months after he was charged in his wife's death after a mushroom trip gone wrong.
Author:
Publish date:

According to a report by CWB Chicago, Brian Rosin, a Chicago DJ who produced music and performed under the pseudonym "D2A," was recently found dead by suicide. Prosecutors had charged Rosin, 35, with first-degree murder in April 2020 following the death of his wife, Isabel.

According to a story published in the Chicago Sun-Times prior to Rosin's death, Cook County prosecutors said he had smothered his wife with a pillow during a mushroom trip because he was "worried her drug-induced screams would make his neighbors think he was abusing her." Following the deadly incident, Rosin allegedly told officers that he was compelled to suffocate Isabel because she was having a schizophrenic episode after they ingested the drugs on April 28th, 2020.

Cook County's Assistant State Attorney Jim Murphy divulged that Rosin sent a text message to Isabel after she died, which read, "I am sorry."

Performing live as both D2A and his "Hannibelectro" alias, Rosin emerged as a fixture in Chicago's nightlife scene. According to his bio, he was once a resident at West Town venue Zentra in addition to making appearances at local venues Primary, Spybar, and Annex.

Brian Rosin, Chicago police arrest photo

Brian Rosin, Chicago police arrest photo

Related