Chicago Is Hosting Free House Music Pop-Up Parties Throughout the City

The announcement of the pop-ups follow the cancellations of multiple festivals in the Chicago area.

Although many festivals in Chicago have gone fully virtual for the past two years, the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events has a solution for the house heads aching to get their groove on.

In lieu of the annual Chicago House Music Festival, the department has announced a series of events called "House City," which began on July 4th. DCASE is planning to host various pop-up parties throughout the city—the birthplace of house music—over the next few months.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the events will be free and will take place in the neighborhoods of South Shore, Englewood, and North Lawndale, among others. Local Chicago talent will be featured at each pop-up.

“Chicago’s arts landscape has been devastated by the pandemic, but I’m excited to see our music clubs, theaters and festivals come back to life and energize Chicago,” said the department's commissioner Mark Kelly in a press release. “During this 2021 Year of Chicago Music, our ‘Chicago in Tune’ festival will emerge as a joyous monthlong celebration of Chicago’s amazing music scene. Our ‘Chicago Presents’ and other neighborhood programs will animate our entire city with music, theater and dance. The arts have suffered greatly, but culture is coming back to Chicago — big time.”

