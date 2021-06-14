Chicago is Giving Out Over 1,000 Free Lollapalooza Passes to Vaccinated Residents

The city of Chicago has offered a unique perk for music festival-goers fans as it enters its final reopening phase.

Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could punch your ticket to one of the nation's most iconic music festivals.

As the city enters its final reopening stage, Chicago's health department has announced plans to give out 1,200 free single-day passes for Lollapalooza's 2021 edition to anyone who makes an appointment at select vaccination sites on June 26th.

The promotion is part of the Protect Chicago Music Series, which offers free tickets to concerts for vaccinated residents. According to city officials, Chicago will transform four of its vaccination sites into "Lolla Day" events, each offering a live DJ, custom Lollapalooza-branded giveaways, and a pass to the festival.

Those who have already been inoculated will also have a chance to secure a free ticket. A link to passes will be released on June 27th via the Chicago Department of Public Health's social media channels and website, according to the organization. To pick up their passes, residents will need to bring their vaccination card as proof—along with a photo ID—to a special Protect Chicago Music Series concert on July 10th at the House of Blues.

The Lollapalooza welcome sign at the Chicago music festival's 2017 edition. Wikimedia Commons

"As Chicago prepares to reopen, we have to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and getting vaccinated is the best way for the city to continue to move forward,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, MD. "We’re excited about these two opportunities to help those who may be on the fence about getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their family and their community."

Lollapalooza is scheduled for July 29th to August 1st. You can check out the full lineup and read more about the festival's 2021 iteration here.

Those interested in making an appointment for the "Lolla Day" vaccination promotion can do so here.