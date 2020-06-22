Chipotle Taps Dillon Francis, Illenium, CRAY, More for "Challenger Series II" Call of Duty Tournament

Round #2 of Chipotle's 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series (CCS) is here, and it features some of the most popular artists in dance music.

The second edition of the beloved food chain's Esports competition series is set to kick off later in the month of June with Dillon Francis, Illenium, CRAY, and Jauz, who will compete alongside amateur gamers as well as top Esport talents, like Nadeshot and CouRageJD of 100 Thieves, TimTheTatMan, Symfuhny, TeePee, KingRichard, FaZe Swagg, HusKerrs, Aydan, GoldGlove, DougIsRaw, and Barstool HooliganZ.

Entrants in the Call of Duty: Warzone tournament will be competing for a chance to win $25,000 and a year's worth of free Chipotle. The competition will be in a duos format and it is open to gamers 17 years or older. Other celebrities taking part are Offset of Migos and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard in addition to many major athletes, including Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, former Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, Super Bowl MVP Von Miller, and Heisman Trophy winners Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

The tournament's qualifying matches will take place on June 27th and 28th and again on July 11th and 12th, and they will be open to all amateur gamers. The finale, which can be streamed via Chipotle's Twitch channel, is set for July 16th, 2020 at 12PM PDT (3PM ET) and will feature 20 invited teams and 20 qualifying teams. Chipotle has also committed to matching the $25,000 prize in the form of a donation to the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization founded in 1910 that fights for economic empowerment, equality, and social justice.

To find out more information and register your team, visit the series' official website here.