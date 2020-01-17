Chris Lake and Friends Came Together for an Australian Wildfire Relief Fundraiser

Los Angeles' Sound Nightclub nightclub hosted a concert for a cause on January 14th. British DJ and producer Chris Lake and his label, Black Book Records, hosted the fundraiser for Australian wildfire relief in conjunction with SoCal promoters FNGRS CRSSD and Goldenvoice at the world-famous nightlife destination.

Credit @tonysib_visuals

The event hinted only at performances from Lake and friends, treating attendees to a night of all-star music starting with Chris Lorenzo at 9:00 PM and closing out at 3:00 AM with VNSSA. In between was a B2B between Cassian and Nighttime, an hour-long set from Hayden James, a midnight performance from Lake himself, and a B2B with MK and Lee Foss. 100% of the proceeds, an estimated $52,000, will be donated to relief organizations.

Credit @tonysib_visuals

The EDM industry has come together to support Australia, which has already experienced at least 24 deaths and over 15 million acres of destruction from the fires. Australian DJs, including FISHER and Hermitude, have both hosted their own benefit concerts in the last week, and Australian native Alison Wonderland donated to the cause with proceeds from a T-shirt release.

FOLLOW CHRIS LAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/chrislake

Twitter: twitter.com/chrislake

Instagram: instagram.com/chrislake

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/chrislake