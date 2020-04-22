Chris Lake and His Black Book Imprint Join Astralwerks

Chris Lake has taken a monumental step in his career by signing with Astralwerks, the Capitol Music Group-owned electronic record label. Through its distribution label Caroline, Lake will not only distribute his own music, but also that of his flagship Black Book imprint.

The mind behind industry-wide favorites like "Operator (Ring Ring)" and "I Want You," Chris Lake has long been championed as one of the most forward-thinking and prolific producers in house music. Widely credited for popularizing underground tech house within the mainstream EDM sphere, Lake and his Black Book banner have made a palpable impact on the scene. Artists who have released on Black Book include Green Velvet, Walker & Royce, and Noizu, among others.

Lake expounded on the signing in a quote provided to Billboard Dance. "Essentially, I just wanted to take the label to the next level and have a worldwide support system," he said. "It’s quite difficult to get to all the countries and get the coverage you want everywhere. I felt like Astralwerks was the team best able to help me do that."

H/T: Billboard Dance

