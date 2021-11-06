Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Chris Lake Reveals Release Date of Long-Awaited Grimes Collab, "A Drug From God"
"A Drug From God" will be the debut of Grimes' new alias, NPC.
Corey Wilson/Eli Russell Linnetz

For many months now, Chris Lake and a handful of his electronic music contemporaries have been teasing his long-awaited collaboration with Grimes, "A Drug From God." Finally, the renowned house music producer has unveiled the release date of the track, which will drop on the former's Black Book Records

Thanks to Lake's typically trailblazing production and an enthralling vocal hook from Grimes, "A Drug From God" has received immense praise and support long before its release, receiving spins at major festivals from the likes of DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Tchami, and more. We've only heard bits and pieces, but it's safe to say "A Drug From God" will be one of the biggest house records of 2021.

The collab will drop on Friday, November 12th. Check out Lake's reveal below.

Grimes is credited as NPC on this release. In an Instagram post, she dubbed the alias a new "girl group" she's started. However, she claims that she's still "making their faces," implying that this musical nom de plume could possibly comprise AI avatars

Chris Lake Reveals Release Date of Long-Awaited Grimes Collab, "A Drug From God"

Although we've just received the release date, "A Drug From God" has been in circulation since at least May. Check out the video below to get a taste of what Lake and Grimes have cooked up.

You can pre-save "A Drug From God" on streaming platforms here

