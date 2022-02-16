Splice Remembers Producer Christina Yuna Lee After "Senseless" Murder In NYC Apartment

Leading music production platform Splice has paid tribute to Senior Creative Producer Christina Yuna Lee, who was tragically murdered over the weekend.

Sources say the suspect, Assamad Nash, followed Lee into her apartment early Sunday morning and tried to flee through the fire escape after fatally stabbing her over 40 times. According to The New York Times, a neighbor said he heard screams around 4:30AM that "sounded like something out of a movie." Police reportedly found Nash hiding underneath Lee's bed and arrested him.

"Over the weekend our beloved Christina Lee was senselessly murdered in her home," reads a message shared by Splice via social media. "Our hearts are broken. Always dedicated to making beautiful and inclusive artwork, Christina is irreplaceable. As we start to process this tragedy, we ask that you remember Christina Lee as the magical person she was, always filled with joy. We wish peace upon her family in their grief."

Lee described herself on her website as "a New York-based creative producer dealing in national-scale marketing content." She worked on many large-scale projects for companies like ALDO, Google, Twix, Equinox, and TOMS, among others.

Hours after the attack, Asian-American community leaders united at the scene of the incident and demanded the city take action. According to Stop AAPI Hate, a total of 10,370 hate incidents against AAPI individuals occurred between March 19th, 2020 to September 30th, 2021. Additionally, the Hate Crime Task Force saw hate crimes targeting Asians in 2021 rise 233% in New York subways.

New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted late Sunday night, stating that she was "mourning this tragic and heartbreaking loss of life." "We have seen far too many acts of violence against AAPI New Yorkers in recent months," Hochul added. "We must make sure every community is safe in our state."