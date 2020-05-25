Chromeo Announce Lockdown-Inspired "QUARANTINE CASANOVA" EP, Reveal Hilarious Tracklist

Chromeo is here with some much-needed comic relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electro-funk duo took to social media today to delight fans by announcing that they are officially releasing a five-track EP consisting of songs they produced while on lockdown, a collection they are affectionally calling QUARANTINE CASANOVA.

Back in April of this year, the Grammy-nominated tandem shared a live preview of EP cut "Clorox Wipe," a hilariously tongue-in-cheek quaran-jam that croons along to lyrics like, "I'll be so effective, you won't be affected / I'm not trying to be your man, I'm just your disinfectant." They followed by teasing four more hilarious, coronavirus-themed songs, like "‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out" and "6 Feet Away," both of which appear on QUARANTINE CASANOVA.

Along with the full tracks, Chromeo will also release all five instrumental versions for producers and artists looking to gain a little inspiration from one of the most forward-thinking duos in dance music, who blend funk and house into a truly unique, disco-inspired concoction all their own.

Check out the full tracklist for QUARANTINE CASANOVA, which officially releases on June 5th, 2020, below.

QUARANTINE CASANOVA Tracklist:

1. Clorox Wipe⠀

2. 6 Feet Away⠀

3. Stay In Bed (And Do Nothing)⠀

4. ‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out⠀

5. Cabin Fever

