Historic Circus Records Imprint Announces Expansion With New Label, Circus Electric
Circus Records is revealing its second act.
Flux Pavilion and Doctor P's storied label is expanding to new horizons—and new sounds—after the U.K.-based company announced plans to introduce a new imprint to the family: Circus Electric.
First established in 2009, Circus Records retains one of the most impressive legacies in the electronic music ecosystem, and was among the early artist-led labels to flourish in the space. But with tectonic shifts in the ever-evolving dance music landscape came a desire to expand beyond the label's dubstep roots.
With the introduction of Circus Electric, the organization aims to provide a dedicated home to the bold, boundary-pushing releases from the bass music world that are more experimental in nature.
“When we started Circus Records, it was inspired by our love for fun, melodic, dance-floor dubstep & bass music. Over the last few years we've experimented with the music we release on the label," reads a statement from Circus Records in a press release shared with EDM.com. "We’ve embraced another world and widened the sphere of what we’re known for. It now feels like the right time to build a place we can call home for the more eclectic side of Circus."
This week will see the release of the debut Circus Electric record, a compilation album featuring music from Flux Pavilion, Doctor P, ReauBeau, Fluencee, ORKID and more.
Doctor P & Flux Pavilion Present Electric One is out this Friday, August 4th.