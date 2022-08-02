Historic Circus Records Imprint Announces Expansion With New Label, Circus Electric

Skip to main content
Circus Records is creating a fresh space for the bold and boundary-pushing side of bass music.

Circus Records is revealing its second act.

Flux Pavilion and Doctor P's storied label is expanding to new horizons—and new sounds—after the U.K.-based company announced plans to introduce a new imprint to the family: Circus Electric.

First established in 2009, Circus Records retains one of the most impressive legacies in the electronic music ecosystem, and was among the early artist-led labels to flourish in the space. But with tectonic shifts in the ever-evolving dance music landscape came a desire to expand beyond the label's dubstep roots.

With the introduction of Circus Electric, the organization aims to provide a dedicated home to the bold, boundary-pushing releases from the bass music world that are more experimental in nature.

“When we started Circus Records, it was inspired by our love for fun, melodic, dance-floor dubstep & bass music. Over the last few years we've experimented with the music we release on the label," reads a statement from Circus Records in a press release shared with EDM.com. "We’ve embraced another world and widened the sphere of what we’re known for. It now feels like the right time to build a place we can call home for the more eclectic side of Circus."

This week will see the release of the debut Circus Electric record, a compilation album featuring music from Flux Pavilion, Doctor P, ReauBeau, Fluencee, ORKID and more.

Doctor P & Flux Pavilion Present Electric One is out this Friday, August 4th. 

