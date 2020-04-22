Tech house demigod Claptone has unveiled a new weekly immersive video series called "Claptone In the Circus." Every Wednesday from today to August 5th, 2020, the enigmatic German producer will be streaming live at 9PM CET (12PM PST, 3PM EST).

The series will feature a string of themed live sets from the masked DJ, who will be performing at a small circus. In an incredible twist, the sets will also incorporate parts of the circus show. Over the course of the venture, Claptone will also unveil over 40 unreleased, exclusive originals, remixes, and edits.

"In these trying times, I’ve often found myself going on long, isolated walks to appreciate the beauty of nature," Claptone said in a press statement. "It was on one of these scenic, afternoon journeys that I first stumbled upon a tiny family-run circus. The circus director told me about their struggle to pay the rent and buy food for the animals since the pandemic hit, as they couldn’t put on public shows.

You can tune into "Claptone In the Circus" via Claptone's YouTube or Facebook every Wednesday at 9PM CET (12PM PST, 3PM EST).

FOLLOW CLAPTONE:

Facebook: facebook.com/claptone.official

Twitter: twitter.com/Claptone_

Instagram: instagram.com/claptone.official

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/claptone