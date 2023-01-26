Skip to main content
CloZee Reveals Two New Albums In the Works

CloZee Reveals Two New Albums In the Works

The French electronic music star took to social media to share a few long-awaited updates on her projects, including her "Voyage to the Caverns" festival experience.

Tomas Morgan

The French electronic music star took to social media to share a few long-awaited updates on her projects, including her "Voyage to the Caverns" festival experience.

CloZee is recording two new albums as she gears up for "the next chapter" of her career, she announced today.

The first album is a "collab with a very dear friend," she teased on social media. The other will be a follow-up to Neon Jungle, CloZee’s scintillating sophomore LP, which was accompanied by a stunning audiovisual experience developed by Android Jones.

Neon Jungle also marked the first major release on CloZee's venerated record label, Odyzey Music. She also said in today's reveal that Odyzey is planning to release “sooo much good music from really incredible artists" in the future.

CloZee

CloZee.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Euphoric New Single With Bladee, "Real Spring"

Hot off the heels of three January singles, Skrillex continues to explore and define the sounds of 2023.

By Rachel Freeman
movement
EVENTS

Movement Teases 2023 Lineup With Headliners Charlotte de Witte, Underworld

The iconic Detroit festival also confirmed performances by TSHA, Green Velvet and a B2B set from Dom Dolla and John Summit, among others.

By Jason Heffler
Josh Pele Magic
Lifestyle

How One Man Began Performing Magic for the World's Biggest DJs: Meet Josh Pele, "The Ravegician"

"Be confident, express your style and good things will happen," says The Ravegician, who has blown the minds of Martin Garrix, Excision, SVDDEN DEATH and many more.

By Leah McClure and Jarett Lopez

Last but certainly not least, the French electronic music star confirmed her "Voyage" festival will return in 2024. The inaugural Voyage to the Caverns, a three-day music and camping experience in Tennessee, unfolded in September 2022. The event featured three unique CloZee sets and performances from A Hundred Drums, Daily Bread, Eazybaked and Khiva, among others.

"This year, we need to prioritize the studio time and the amount of energy it takes to curate those Voyage sets would distract from what needs to be done at home," she wrote. "We can’t wait to share details on 2024 very soon!"

Follow CloZee:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

Related

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee's Hypnotic "Nouvelle Era" EP Will Transport You to a New Sonic Dimension

Every bar of the six-track record is more interesting than the last, teeming with complexity and color.

kygo ultra
NEWS

Kygo Reveals New Album In the Works

There's been a lot of new music from Kygo in 2022, and it may only be just the start.

Clozee-8236-couleur
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to CloZee's Eclectic, 13-Track "Muzique Vol. 1" Compilation

The compilation features music from Tripp St., il:lo, Saka, and more.

griz clozee
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ and Clozee Drop Must-Listen Collab, "Color Of Your Soul"

The Denver natives have joined forces to produce a bass-heavy single.

CloZee
MUSIC RELEASES

Opiuo's Insightful Single "Gravitate" Reimagined By Longtime Friend, CloZee

The French bass music star offers an otherworldly perspective on Opiuo's original.

CloZee, Maddy O'Neal, Zest Please, CloZee Zest Please, Maddy O'Neal Zest Please, clozee collab
MUSIC RELEASES

CloZee and Maddy O'Neal Join Forces on Bass Anthem "Zest Please"

The new single marks the two female producer's first-ever collaboration

CloZee @ Lightning In A Bottle
INTERVIEWS

CloZee On the Experience of "Neon Jungle" and the Absence of Live Shows [Interview]

Despite not being able to play her sophomore album live, the French producer still sees the potential for "Neon Jungle" to provide an escape for fans.

CloZee
FEATURES

Meet CloZee: Your Sonic Tour Guide On a Trip Around the World

Whether your point of departure is Electric Zoo, Red Rocks or Paradiso Amsterdam, CloZee's music pilots a journey across and beyond the Earth.