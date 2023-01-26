CloZee Reveals Two New Albums In the Works

CloZee is recording two new albums as she gears up for "the next chapter" of her career, she announced today.

The first album is a "collab with a very dear friend," she teased on social media. The other will be a follow-up to Neon Jungle, CloZee’s scintillating sophomore LP, which was accompanied by a stunning audiovisual experience developed by Android Jones.

Neon Jungle also marked the first major release on CloZee's venerated record label, Odyzey Music. She also said in today's reveal that Odyzey is planning to release “sooo much good music from really incredible artists" in the future.

Last but certainly not least, the French electronic music star confirmed her "Voyage" festival will return in 2024. The inaugural Voyage to the Caverns, a three-day music and camping experience in Tennessee, unfolded in September 2022. The event featured three unique CloZee sets and performances from A Hundred Drums, Daily Bread, Eazybaked and Khiva, among others.

"This year, we need to prioritize the studio time and the amount of energy it takes to curate those Voyage sets would distract from what needs to be done at home," she wrote. "We can’t wait to share details on 2024 very soon!"

