Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for Club der Visionaere in Effort to Save Venue

Berlin's storied Club der Visionaere (CDV) is in danger of closing permanently due to ongoing setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDV management team, who also run CDV's sister venue, Hoppetosse, have launched a crowdfunding campaign in an attempt to save both venues from permanent closure.

The campaign states that its first phase, which has a goal of €50,000, is essential in order to cover operational expenses through the summer. The campaign's phase two goal is €150,000, which, if raised, will allow CDV to complete its rebuild and allow the venue to meet new regulations and operate for an extended period.

CDV has been delivered a particularly poor stroke of luck in recent times. In 2019, the venue sustained significant damage to its upper level after an early morning fire broke out that injured three. While the club's main room and dance-floor were not impacted, the incident left the club in need of renovations.

Club der Visionäre has been operational for twenty years and has come to be known as one of the leading after-hours hot spots. The campaign's organizers are offering various club merchandise items and memorabilia as donation incentives for those who choose to participate.

You can donate to the campaign here.