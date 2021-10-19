Clubber Attempts to Sneak Into The Warehouse Project Using Homemade "Lifetime Access Pass"

When it comes to sneaking into venues without paying, one Manchester raver went particularly bold in their approach.

At the door check for the "Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode" event at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, one clubber perplexed security when he presented a laminated "lifetime access pass" as his ticket for entry.

Sacha Lord, Co-Founder of Warehouse Project, admitted the fake pass caused confusion at the door, but the team eventually realized the card was homemade. "A new one last night," Lord tweeted. "Someone tried to get in, by making themselves a 'Lifetime Access Pass to WHP and Parklife.' Caused a bit of confusion, but impressive!"

That could have been the end of the man's efforts, but as it turns out, Lord saw the humor in his scheme and has decided to grant him a lifetime access pass after all—a real one this time.

And he may have just hit the motherload. The clubber's pass now entitles him to entry for a lifetime of coveted tickets to shows, including those featuring Solomun, Jamie xx, Caribou, and many more—and that's just in 2021 alone.