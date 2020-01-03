Calvin Harris, Flume and Disclosure on Coachella 2020 Lineup

It must be lineup season, because Coachella just announced the full roster for their 2020 edition. The Indio, California festival will return to the Empire Polo Club from April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th with EDM well represented on the bill.

Among the electronic music headliners for the 2020 event are Calvin Harris, Flume, Disclosure, Fatboy Slim, SLANDER and Tchami. House and techno mainstays like Dixon, Peggy Gou, Black Coffee and Bedouin are included on the lineup as well - in addition to A-Trak and Armand Van Helden's Duck Sauce project, which they recently announced will return this year.

Outside of dance music, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are the highest billings. Film composer Danny Elfman will perform in addition to Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Lil Uzi Vert.

Tickets for the first weekend of Coachella are sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets to the second weekend, visit the event website.

