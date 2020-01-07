Coachella Partners Up With Contigo to Reduce Single-Use Plastics in 2020

Coachella and water bottle manufacturer Contigo are teaming up in a new partnership effort aimed at reducing single-use plastics.

Last year, nearly 100,000 people attended Coachella on each of its six days. As music festivals like the premier Indio, California-based event have expanded, so has their carbon footprint. Today, many are focused on reducing the waste, and one such path has been through a commitment to end single-use plastic containers. International festival and venue owner-operator Live Nation pledged last year that they would end all sales of single-use plastics by 2021.

Now, Coachella promoters Goldenvoice and AEG Presents are putting their own commitment to waste reduction into action with their most valuable festival property. The festival has launched a partnership with Contigo, making the company its official reusable water bottle partner.

Contigo is best known for their AUTOSEAL technology, designed to effectively prevent spills and leaks while on the go. The company is additionally creating a special edition cobranded bottle with Coachella which is currently available for pre-order on its website.

Attendees will also be able to purchase a Contigo bottle on the festival grounds during Coachella 2020.

