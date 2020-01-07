A Coachella Documentary is Due Out Spring 2020

Coachella has been a prominent landmark of the North American festival market since long before the EDM boom, and a new documentary looks to honor its history. A trailer has arrived for Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert revealing that the film will be available on streaming services March 31st, 2020.

According to verbiage in the trailer's YouTube description, the documentary will illuminate the behind-the-scenes goings on of the world-famous festival. In addition to never-before-seen clips and interviews, it will showcase performances by the likes of Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Rage Against The Machine in addition to electronic music acts like Daft Punk, Swedish House Mafia and Björk.

Coachella has taken place annually since 1999. Despite the festival's penchant for booking the who's who of music, its debut edition was lauded by Rolling Stone for programming based on quality rather than hype. In 2007 it expanded to three days, and 2012 marked the first year it took place across two weekends.

Tickets for the first weekend of Coachella are sold out. Find the full lineup here, and purchase tickets to the second weekend on the event website.

