Coachella Drops All Covid-Related Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements

The same goes for Stagecoach, Coachella's sister festival dedicated to country music.

Wikimedia Commons

You won't see masks at this year's onslaught of social media selfies from Coachella.

The organizers of the legendary Indio music and arts festival have revealed the removal of all Covid-related restrictions, including no vaccination or testing requirements. The update arrives four months after the festival's producer, Goldenvoice, relaxed its vaccination requirements, allowing entry with proof of the jab or a negative test within 72 hours.

Considering Coachella's reputation as a bellwether and the event's impact on the California economy, the move has the feel of a watershed moment for music festivals. The update aligns with new guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, which announced that vaccination proof will no longer be required for large outdoor events. The ordinance went into effect today, February 16th.

"In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022," reads the festival's website.

The same goes for Stagecoach, Coachella's sister festival dedicated to country music.

