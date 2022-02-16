Coachella Drops All Covid-Related Restrictions and Vaccination Requirements

You won't see masks at this year's onslaught of social media selfies from Coachella.

The organizers of the legendary Indio music and arts festival have revealed the removal of all Covid-related restrictions, including no vaccination or testing requirements. The update arrives four months after the festival's producer, Goldenvoice, relaxed its vaccination requirements, allowing entry with proof of the jab or a negative test within 72 hours.

Considering Coachella's reputation as a bellwether and the event's impact on the California economy, the move has the feel of a watershed moment for music festivals. The update aligns with new guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health, which announced that vaccination proof will no longer be required for large outdoor events. The ordinance went into effect today, February 16th.

"In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022," reads the festival's website.

The same goes for Stagecoach, Coachella's sister festival dedicated to country music.

Coachella annually attracts roughly 250,000 festival-goers across both of its weekends. The festival's website also includes a disclaimer: "COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19."

Coachella organizers recently announced a huge lineup for the 2022 edition, which will feature performances by Swedish House Mafia, Black Coffee, Madeon, Flume, Disclosure, Duke Dumont and many more electronic dance music stars. Headlining the fest are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

Stagecoach, which is scheduled for April 29th to May 1st, will feature headlining sets from Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs.

