September 30, 2021
Coachella Files Lawsuit Against "Carchella" Auto Show Organizers
Coachella Files Lawsuit Against "Carchella" Auto Show Organizers

Classic mix-up.
DJ Envy (via Facebook)

Coachella is taking legal action against a similarly named event and car show, Carchella. 

The organizers of the popular California music festival claim that the automobile event is unfairly capitalizing not only on the name, but also the logos and branding. The suit also claims that Carchella's musical elements share a significant crossover.

DJ Envy, organizer of Carchella and famed radio host, has already organized two Carchella events in Atlanta and Atlantic City, with two more installments planned to be held in Detroit and Miami later this year. 

Flyer promoting "Carchella," an exotic automobile show facing a lawsuit from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“The plaintiffs have no objection to defendants’ holding their events,” reads the legal filing. “But defendants must adopt and use an event name and mark that avoid a likelihood of consumer confusion and false association with plaintiffs, plaintiffs’ Coachella festival, and the Coachella marks. Despite repeated requests, defendants have refused to adopt their own distinctive event name and mark”.

Coachella's organizers claim that Carchella's name and branding cause “confusion, mistake and deception” and might make the public assume some sort of connection between the two events. 

Coachella issued a cease-and-desist order to Carchella earlier this year, but received no response from Envy, who has reportedly continued to promote the upcoming events after the suit was filed on Monday. 

