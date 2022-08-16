Coca-Cola Launches EDM-Inspired Flavor, AR Experiences In Partnership With Tomorrowland

Inspired by EDM, a new flavor of Coca-Cola wants to transport you to a dreamworld.

The fourth and final Coca-Cola Creations drop of 2022, "Dreamworld" incorporates surrealist themes with technicolor imagery that recalls the sights and sounds of raves. According to a press release, the company aims to" evoke the boundless creativity of the human imagination to the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola" by marketing to Gen Z.

"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," said Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome."

“We’re meeting Gen Z where they are with relevant content and collaborations that matter to them,” added Chase Abraham, Senior Creative Strategy Manager, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit.

The Coca-Cola Creations platform debuted in February when it launched Starlight, a limited-edition “outer space-themed" flavor. Since then, two additional flavors have been released: Coca-Cola Byte, which is inspired by modern-day gaming, and a strawberry and watermelon-infused drink produced in collaboration with Marshmello.

Coca-Cola Dreamworld and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Dreamworld is now available in the United States and in Canada. As part of the release, the company has granted fans access to the Creations Hub, where a simple QR code scan will transport fans into a magical AR music experience realm in partnership with Tomorrowland. Additionally, Coca-Cola has partnered with designer DressX, where fans can download exclusive, Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion to wear in the metaverse.

To bring Dreamworld into real life, Coca-Cola reportedly plans to host experiential activations on college campuses throughout the U.S. via bus takeovers, 3D signage, hand-painted murals, AR Snapchat lenses and even a Times Square billboard.