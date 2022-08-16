Skip to main content
Coca-Cola Launches EDM-Inspired Flavor, AR Experiences In Partnership With Tomorrowland

Coca-Cola Launches EDM-Inspired Flavor, AR Experiences In Partnership With Tomorrowland

Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where they can unlock AR music experiences.

Coca-Cola

Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where they can unlock AR music experiences.

Inspired by EDM, a new flavor of Coca-Cola wants to transport you to a dreamworld.

The fourth and final Coca-Cola Creations drop of 2022, "Dreamworld" incorporates surrealist themes with technicolor imagery that recalls the sights and sounds of raves. According to a press release, the company aims to" evoke the boundless creativity of the human imagination to the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola" by marketing to Gen Z.

"Coca-Cola Dreamworld taps into Gen Z’s passion for the infinite potential of the mind by exploring what a dream tastes like," said Alessandra Cascino, Creative & Shopper Program Director, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "Like the Coca-Cola Creations that came before it, Dreamworld plays with the unexpected and will no doubt provoke discovery and debate among consumers… which we welcome."

“We’re meeting Gen Z where they are with relevant content and collaborations that matter to them,” added Chase Abraham, Senior Creative Strategy Manager, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

220811-coca-cola-dreamscape-jm-1253-5b21b5
NEWS

Coca-Cola Launches EDM-Inspired Flavor, AR Experiences In Partnership With Tomorrowland

Fans can scan any Dreamworld package on their mobile phone to access the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where they can unlock AR music experiences.

By Mikala Lugen2 minutes ago
Untold Festival 2022 (Julien Duval)
EVENTS

UNTOLD Wraps Up Explosive 2022 Festival In Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

One of Europe’s largest dance music gatherings, UNTOLD Festival returned with a bang in 2022.

By Jarett Lopez18 hours ago
Squambhala 1
EVENTS

ThumpTown Festival Slated for Explosive B.C. Debut In August 2022

The boutique music festival aims to reimagine independent B.C. music gatherings in an unmatched way.

By Jarett Lopez19 hours ago

The Coca-Cola Creations platform debuted in February when it launched Starlight, a limited-edition “outer space-themed" flavor. Since then, two additional flavors have been released: Coca-Cola Byte, which is inspired by modern-day gaming, and a strawberry and watermelon-infused drink produced in collaboration with Marshmello.

Coca-Cola Dreamworld and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Dreamworld is now available in the United States and in Canada. As part of the release, the company has granted fans access to the Creations Hub, where a simple QR code scan will transport fans into a magical AR music experience realm in partnership with Tomorrowland. Additionally, Coca-Cola has partnered with designer DressX, where fans can download exclusive, Dreamworld-inspired digital fashion to wear in the metaverse.

To bring Dreamworld into real life, Coca-Cola reportedly plans to host experiential activations on college campuses throughout the U.S. via bus takeovers, 3D signage, hand-painted murals, AR Snapchat lenses and even a Times Square billboard.

Related

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
GEAR + TECH

Snap and Live Nation to Launch Augmented Reality Experiences at EDC Las Vegas

The AR tech will also reportedly appear at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, among other major music festivals.

282771252_543882373769172_1661015310287369596_n
GEAR + TECH

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Launches EDM-Themed VR Experience and NFT Collection

"I've been getting more and more into EDM/House music and I aspire to be a DJ one day making my own playlists and sets," Huston said.

tomorrowland
GEAR + TECH

Tomorrowland's New NFT Project Offers Collectors a "Full Madness" Music Festival Experience

The festival's "Medallion of Memoria" NFT project is assembled in three unique parts, each of which add up to "the ultimate Tomorrowland fan experience."

Aphex Twin
NEWS

Aphex Twin Hid a Secret Clue In His NFT Sale

The legendary electronic music producer hid a secret clue in the NFT, a collaboration with longtime creative partner and visual artist Weirdcore.

bitcoin crypto
NEWS

Beatport to Accept Bitcoin as Payment, Launches Collaborative NFT Partnership With Crypto.com

Beatport's "Music For Future Dancefloors" NFT series features Boys Noize, Charlotte De Witte, and more.

soundcloud-logo-1
NEWS

SoundCloud Launches Mobile Editing Features For Creators

Artists can now publish songs, edit content, and post to Spotlight from their phones.

lid_2021_mk_teaser_general_1080x1080_r02
NEWS

Insomniac Launches New Record Label and Festival Experience, Lost In Dreams

Lost In Dreams will be a hub for the melodic avenues of bass music.

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Zytara Partner to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Banking Experience

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.