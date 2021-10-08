October 9, 2021
This Company Booked Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and More for a Work Party: Watch
Publish date:

This Company Booked Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and More for a Work Party: Watch

The October 6th event kicked off on the roof of Tel Aviv's Azrieli building before moving to a massive outdoor fairground.
Author:

Beat this, Googleplex: TiëstoMartin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, NERVO and Infected Mushroom just played a banging rooftop party hosted by Israeli tech giant Rapyd

The October 6th event, first reported by We Rave You, appears to be part of a new company initiative called The Moment. Produced in partnership with local events planner OTD Global, the project promises to "make your wildest dreams a reality"—whatever that means. 

It's a surprising move for Rapyd, which licenses a PayPal-like platform to businesses in order for them to self-manage, distribute and collect cash flow. Just this year, the company doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion, according to CNBC

You can check out footage of the event, which kicked off on the roof of Tel Aviv's Azrieli building and concluded at Expo Tel Aviv, below.

