This Company Booked Tiësto, Martin Garrix, and More for a Work Party: Watch

Beat this, Googleplex: Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, NERVO and Infected Mushroom just played a banging rooftop party hosted by Israeli tech giant Rapyd.

The October 6th event, first reported by We Rave You, appears to be part of a new company initiative called The Moment. Produced in partnership with local events planner OTD Global, the project promises to "make your wildest dreams a reality"—whatever that means.

It's a surprising move for Rapyd, which licenses a PayPal-like platform to businesses in order for them to self-manage, distribute and collect cash flow. Just this year, the company doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion, according to CNBC.

You can check out footage of the event, which kicked off on the roof of Tel Aviv's Azrieli building and concluded at Expo Tel Aviv, below.