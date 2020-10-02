Famed Dubstep Artist Cookie Monsta Has Died

Veteran dubstep artist Cookie Monsta has passed away at the age of 31. His longtime label, Circus Records, took to social media to announce the tragic news.

"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us," the statement reads. "We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day. All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta. The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother."

You can view the full statement below.

At the time of this article's publishing, Cookie Monsta's cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.