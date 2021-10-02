Electronic Music Artists Pay Tribute to Cookie Monsta on One-Year Anniversary of Tragic Death

Cookie Monsta's memory lives on in the hearts and minds of his collaborators.

A year ago today, the world said goodbye to one of the foremost thinkers in dubstep. Cookie Monsta's label, Circus Records, shocked the dance music community at large with the tragic news that the 31-year-old producer had passed away suddenly.

Now, a year later, the scene continues to mourn the renowned bass music producer's absence, while appreciating the legacy he left behind with his music.

Cookie Monsta was nearly in on the ground floor of Circus Records, one of the most impactful imprints which would dramatically shape the trajectory of modern dubstep. The label's co-founder Doctor P didn't have to wait long to realize taking a chance on Cookie was one of the best business decisions he could have made. His debut record on the label, Ginger Pubes / Blurgh! alone has since reached tens of millions of ears and continues to be held in high regard among longtime fans of the genre.

Among his closest collaborators, Cookie Monsta's memory is ever-present. FuntCase, who has shared the stage with the "Ruff" producer too many times to count, recently recalled feeling that his Lost Lands experience this year was incomplete without Cookie Monsta by his side.

Off the stage, Cookie Monsta was frequently described as kindhearted, and in the words of Disciple Records, "a great friend to all." He is survived by his son Olly, otherwise affectionately known as "Mini Monsta."

Check out some of the tributes to Cookie Monsta below.