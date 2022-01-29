Skip to main content
Cops Shut Down Secret Amsterdam Rave In Under-Construction Police Station

300 ravers reportedly attended the illegal rave in the Zeeburg district.

Maurício Mascaro

A bold group of Dutch ravers committed far from the perfect crime last weekend, hosting a secret rave in an under-construction police station in Amsterdam.

300 ravers attended the illicit party in the Zeeburg district, NME reports. "The building was practically full," according to police.

When they arrived, attendees reportedly climbed over fences flanking the police station, which surround the building in order to gain entry. A police department spokesperson also said that some revelers cut holes in the fences and caused damage.

Authorities confirmed that two people—a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old—were arrested on suspicion of organizing the rave, per NME. Police also seized the party's sound equipment and speakers.

According to the BBC, cafes, bars and restaurants were allowed to open until 10PM starting Wednesday, January 26th, and patrons have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or recovery from a previous infection. Nightclubs remain closed and capacity at sporting and cultural events are limited to 1,250 people.

