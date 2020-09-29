Cosmic Gate Announce Immersive Two-Part Virtual Concert Series

Cosmic Gate are throwing their hat into the virtual concert ring after announcing a two-part digital concert series. The series is set to kick off this Saturday, October 3rd.

The legendary trance duo will perform two digital concerts from Miami's The Temple House, a lavish event space known for hosting idyllic special events. Globally recognized for its immersive, 360° projection mapping, the one-of-a-kind venue is a natural fit for Cosmic Gate's can't-miss virtual shows.

The upcoming October 3rd stream has been dubbed "For Your Mind." It will be a two-hour concert featuring a slew of fan-favorite Cosmic Gate originals as well as new music, all of which will be accompanied by their own thematic visual components. Following in the footsteps of "Free Your Mind" on Saturday, October 17th will be the series' second iteration, called "The Classics." You can check out a preview of the unique shows below.

"Naturally we hold out hope that the current situation doesn’t rule out every event for the rest of 2020," said Cosmic Gate's Nic Chagall. "Like many though, we don’t like the way it’s looking." Despite his bleak outlook, Chagall finds solace in the forthcoming Temple House performance, calling it one of Cosmic Gate's "wildest ‘wanna-play-there’ dreams come true."

"We live to play for our fans and if we have to be creative to do that, that’s what we’re gonna do," added Stefan Bossems, Chagall's Cosmic Gate sidekick. "So we’re doing two unique events that’ll allow us all to club ‘apart-but-together’ in the absolute mask-free safety, and with the added thrill that we’re going to be able to take you hundreds of ‘places’ we otherwise couldn’t!"

More information and tickets can be found here.

